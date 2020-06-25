You are the owner of this article.
Two men killed after Jeep strikes parked truck in Rock County
Two men killed after Jeep strikes parked truck in Rock County

Police tape
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Two men were killed Thursday morning when their Jeep struck a parked truck in Rock County, police say. 

The accident occurred on Milwaukee Road in the village of Clinton, east of Beloit, the Clinton Police Department said in a news release. The eastbound Jeep struck a Union Pacific work truck that was legally parked in the roadway. 

Two Union Pacific workers were injured in the accident, police said. One was taken to Janesville Mercy Hospital with injuries that weren't life threatening. The second employee had minor injuries and declined medical assistance. 

The two occupants of the Jeep died on the scene, and their identities are pending the notification of next of kin, police said. Their causes of death are pending autopsies by the Rock County Medical Examiner. 

