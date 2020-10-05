Two men deemed competent to stand trial in separate murder cases

Two men charged in two separate murders were deemed competent to stand trial Monday after the courts determined treatment for their mental health problems was proving effective.

Riley L. Berg, 22, of Mount Horeb, is charged in the killing of 26-year-old Nicholas Day, of Blue Mounds. Day's body was found along the road in the town of Blue Mounds on Jan. 15; he had been shot while jogging and then attacked with a knife.

The case against Berg was suspended in April after a judge found he was not capable of assisting in his own defense, but on Monday, his attorney and Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne agreed medication had brought him back to competency and the court entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Police have been unable to find any connection between Berg and Day. But according to a criminal complaint, surveillance video placed Berg's car near the area where Day's body was found, and Day's blood was found in Berg's car.

The complaint states Berg's father, John Berg, told detectives that his son has been diagnosed with schizophrenia but had been taking medication for it. Day was not arrested until about a month after the killing.

Berg's bail is set at $1 million.