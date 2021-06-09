Two men charged with damage to SUV during Mifflin Street party in April

Cassidy and Rikkers are scheduled to appear in court on June 21.

According to the complaint:

Sundeen had returned from work to find partygoers standing on her 2018 Toyota Highlander. She yelled at them to get down. She said she received tips from partygoers that they had video of the person who stomped on her windshield.

She told police she received multiple social media and text messages that night identifying Rikkers as the person who broke the windshield, and another person who damaged her SUV as Cassidy. Those messages were forwarded to police after the names of some senders, who had asked to remain anonymous, were obscured.

Included were multiple social media posts depicting Rikkers, who according to the complaint and his Facebook page is a UW-Madison student from Rice Lake. UW-Madison spokesperson John Lucas said he could not confirm that.

Rikkers admitted in a voicemail message to police and to Sundeen that he smashed the SUV's windshield.