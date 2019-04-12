Two men are in custody after allegedly stealing items around midnight from a Near East Side music venue.
The men, 38 and 27 years old, were found in The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St., by an employee, Madison police said.
Officers were initially dispatched for a trespassing complaint after the employee saw the two men in the building and didn't think they belonged there.
"When officers arrived on scene, the suspects had items on them that belonged to the business," said Sgt. Ryan Gibson.
The men were tentatively charged with burglary and taken to the Dane County Jail.