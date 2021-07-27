 Skip to main content
Two men arrested after threatening a woman with guns, police say
Two men arrested after threatening a woman with guns, police say

Two suspects were taken into custody Tuesday after a woman reported that she was threatened by men with guns, according to authorities.

Madison Police Officers received multiple reports of a possible weapons offense in the 2100 block of Fisher Street, near Penn Park, Monday afternoon, police spokesperson Scott Reitmeier said in a statement. 

Police reached out to the victim in the reports, who said she was threatened by two men with guns in her residence, Reitmeier said. 

Van C. Jackson, 26, and Reginald D. Moore, 36, were taken into custody on multiple tentative felony charges after police observed one discarding a firearm on Taft Street, Reitmeier said. 

 

