Two may face felony murder charges after final autopsy report rules homicide in park beating

Nonetheless, Tranchida said he ruled Flood's death a homicide because of the beating.

"The sudden death of a person caused by a cardiac arrest that is induced by physical and/or emotional stress provoked by criminal activity of another person or persons cannot ignore the contribution of that assault, regardless of the general health and intoxication of the decedent," Tranchida wrote.

The presence of multiple head injuries found during Flood's autopsy are consistent with video footage of a fight, followed by Flood's sudden collapse and unresponsiveness due to his heart attack, Tranchida wrote.

"As such, the manner of death will be certified as a homicide, due to the contribution of the assault to the sequence of events which led to the decedent's collapse and death," he added.

District Attorney Ismael Ozanne had said in October that charges against Bell and Henry could be revised once the cause of Flood's death was known.

A criminal complaint states witnesses said Henry was fighting with Flood and had called Bell over to help. Bell brought a pipe with him and began beating Flood, who was already on the ground, the complaint states. Flood's body was found the morning of Sept. 13.