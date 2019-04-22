Two people were killed early Sunday morning in a single-car crash in Grant County, the first fatal crash in the county of 2019.
The crash happened at about 2:40 a.m. Sunday on Highway 66 in the town of Wingville, the Sheriff's Office said.
George McNeese, 50, Independence, Iowa, was driving and went off a curve, hitting a tree.
McNeese and passenger Kristen Stratman, 42, McGregor, Iowa, were pronounced dead at the scene by the Grant County coroner.
Both were ejected from the car. Speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.
Emergency personnel from the Fennimore Police Department, Iowa County Sheriff's Office and the Montfort Fire Department assisted at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.