Two killed in Cambridge crash with semi, Jefferson County sheriff says

Two people were killed Friday when their van struck a semi in Cambridge, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash occurred about 7:30 p.m. on Highway 18 at Hope Lake Road.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A preliminary investigation indicates the semi-truck was traveling west when it began to lose control and was struck by the van, which was heading east.

Both occupants of the van died at the scene, Sheriff Paul Milbrath said.

The driver of the semi-truck was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.