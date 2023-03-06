Steven Avery case: Read the original reports

The popularity of the 2015 Netflix series "Making A Murderer" created new interest in the case of Steven Avery, the Manitowoc man wrongly incarcerated for 18 years for sexual assault, released and then arrested and convicted along with a nephew in the murder of photographer Teresa Halbach. The case is in the news again as his nephew, Brendan Dassey, is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear his case, arguing that he falsely confessed because police pressured and manipulated him. At the time, Dassey was 16 and considered a "slow learner." Here's a collection of related stories pulled from our archives.