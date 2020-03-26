Two injured after officer-involved shooting in Janesville

Two people are injured after an officer-involved shooting in Janesville Thursday that has a portion of Highway 14 and Humes Road closed down, the Janesville Police Department said.

Officers responded to a crash near the intersection of Highway 14 and Humes Road and I-39/90 at around 2:45 p.m., Sgt. Joshua Norem said. A man with a knife was at the scene.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The man left the vehicle involved in the accident and armed himself with the knife, Norem said. During an attempt to take the man into custody, one officer shot at the man.

Both the man and the officer involved in the shooting were taken to a local hospital for treatment, Norem said. Highway and Humes Road will be closed for several hours between North Pontiac Drive and Deerfield Drive after the shooting.

No further details were available Thursday, and Norem said a press conference will be announced at a later time.

Norem said anyone with information relating to the incident should contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or submit anonymous tips to the "P3" app.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.