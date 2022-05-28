 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Iowa County, authorities say

Two people were taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Iowa County Friday night, authorities said. 

The pair were riding a motorcycle together when they crashed around 6 p.m. on Long Valley Road near Highway K, Iowa County Sheriff Steven Michek said in a statement. 

UW med flight responded to the scene, Michek said.

