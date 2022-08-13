Two homicides, a shooting and stabbing, hit Madison, police say

Two people were killed in unrelated homicides in Madison Friday night, the fifth and sixth homicides of the year, Madison police said.

The first killing happened in an apartment complex parking lot on the 1700 block of Northport Drive, where a Black male in his 30s was shot and died at the scene, Police Chief Shon Barnes said at a press conference.

Some sort of altercation led up to the shooting, Barnes said.

The second homicide took place on the 900 block of Mayfair Avenue just before 11:30 p.m., where a 35-year-old Black male was stabbed, Barnes said.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

"We don't have a lot of information," Barnes said, urging the public to reach out to authorities if they have tips about the shooting.

"We need our public's help if we are to cure gun violence," the police chief said.

No one has yet to be arrested for either crime, Barnes said.