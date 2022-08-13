 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Two homicides, a shooting and stabbing, hit Madison, police say

Madison Chief of Police Shon Barnes (copy)

Madison Chief of Police Shon Barnes speaks during a news conference.

 KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

Two people were killed in unrelated homicides in Madison Friday night, the fifth and sixth homicides of the year, Madison police said. 

The first killing happened in an apartment complex parking lot on the 1700 block of Northport Drive, where a Black male in his 30s was shot and died at the scene, Police Chief Shon Barnes said at a press conference. 

Some sort of altercation led up to the shooting, Barnes said. 

The second homicide took place on the 900 block of Mayfair Avenue just before 11:30 p.m., where a 35-year-old Black male was stabbed, Barnes said. 

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died. 

"We don't have a lot of information," Barnes said, urging the public to reach out to authorities if they have tips about the shooting.

People are also reading…

"We need our public's help if we are to cure gun violence," the police chief said.

No one has yet to be arrested for either crime, Barnes said. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics