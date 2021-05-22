 Skip to main content
Two homes struck by gunfire in South Side shootout
Two South Side homes were hit by gunfire Friday night, according to Madison Police.

Police say multiple callers reported shots fired shortly after 8 p.m. near Beld and Kenward Streets. Officers arrived and found bullets had struck one occupied and another unoccupied residence.

No injuries were reported.

Policy say they have not located any suspects in the shooting, which they believe was the result of a disturbance between “multiple parties.”

