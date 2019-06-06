The Sun Prairie School District will be putting together a task force this summer to address the problems of bad behavior and bullying in school, following two fights on Wednesday.
The fights happened at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, 220 Kroncke Drive, a school for eighth- and ninth-graders.
The first fight was in the cafeteria during breakfast, and the second in a hallway in the afternoon during class.
Police are investigating the two fights, and the students involved could face expulsion.
With the district facing the highest number of expulsions since 2012, plans are in the works to form a task force to look at school practices and to make a list of recommendations to provide a safe and supportive learning environment, school officials said.
Superintendent Brad Saron and School Board President Steve Schroeder sent an email letter throughout the district Wednesday night to ask for the community's help resolving the problem.
"Building a safe and supportive learning environment for our students requires the unwavering and relentless commitment of all students, staff and parents/guardians," the email said. "It takes a village."
The task force will be community wide, including students, parents, city staff, clergy, teachers, district staff, police, school board members, administrators and other professionals involved in this type of work.
The task force will be chaired by School Board Vice President Tom Weber and District Director of Student Services Jennifer Apodaca.
Both Saron and Schroeder reiterated fighting will not be tolerated in Sun Prairie schools.
"The impact of fighting at school is felt far beyond the students directly involved," the email said. "The impact of fighting at school is felt by the families of the students involved, by students in the immediate vicinity of the fight, by other students in the school community who know that a violation of safety and trust has occurred."
The problem is exacerbated when images of fights are shared on social media, the letter said.