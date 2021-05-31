 Skip to main content
Two eastbound lanes on Highway 12 closed due to crash
alert top story

Two eastbound lanes on Highway 12 at Rimrock Road near Madison are closed due to a crash Monday evening. 

Officials estimate the lanes could be closed for an hour or more due to the crash, which occurred at 6:50 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. 

