Two men were arrested in separate incidents in Rock County, both for their alleged fourth operating while intoxicated offenses.
Martin Hull, 58, Evansville, was arrested Saturday night and Michael Diece, 61, Janesville, was arrested Monday night, the Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle runoff at about 9:50 p.m. Saturday in the 14000 block of West Golf Air Drive in the town of Union, finding Hull trying to get his car out of the ditch.
"Upon contact with the driver, deputies observed signs of impairment," said Sgt. Kevin Skatrud. "After giving field sobriety tests, the arresting deputy found probable cause to arrest Mr. Hull for operating while intoxicated."
Hull also was ticketed for operating while revoked.
On Monday night at about 9:20 p.m., a deputy stopped Diece's car for a traffic violation in the 3500 block of Highway F in the town of Janesville.
"During contact with Diece, the deputy detected signs of impairment and conducted an OWI investigation," said Sgt. Pete Falk. "He was subsequently arrested for OWI."
Diece also was ticketed for having open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.
