 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two dead in separate shootings in Madison over holiday weekend
alert top story
HOMICIDES | FAR EAST, SOUTHWEST SIDES

Two dead in separate shootings in Madison over holiday weekend

Two people are dead after two separate shootings on consecutive nights over the holiday weekend in Madison, police said.

A 31-year-old woman shot early Sunday morning on the city's Far East Side has died, police reported Monday evening, and a 23-year-old man was shot and killed on the Southwest Side early Monday morning. Authorities have not yet released their names.

A person of interest in the woman's death has been taken into custody in another state, according to police, although they would not say which one. Police believe the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Police did not report having any suspects or people in custody in connection with the Monday homicide.

The killings are Madison's second and third homicides of the year and come as the city has been experiencing a sharp increase in the number of shots-fired calls during the past 18 months. The city saw 10 homicides last year.

The female victim was found after police responded to a report of gunfire at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Onsgard Road, Lt. Paul Bauman said in a report. Officers found the woman with a gunshot wound and began life-saving measures until she could be taken to a local hospital, he said.

In Monday's homicide, police responded to a report of shots fired in the 4500 block of Verona Road at a BP gas station at about 12:40 a.m. and found a man who had been shot and sustained serious injuries, Bauman said. The man died soon after at a local hospital.

A heavy police presence remained at the gas station as of about 1 p.m. Monday, with several squad cars either parked or patrolling the area.

People who identified themselves as knowing the victim gathered at the scene but declined to comment.

The gas station was open Monday morning to offer food and water to members of the community but closed later in the afternoon after police taped off the parking lot.

The Madison Police Department's Violent Crime Unit is investigating both homicides. Police Chief Shon Barnes was planning to hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the killings.

Anyone with information about the homicides is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

Want your car stolen or home burglarized? Here's how to make thieves' jobs easier

For years, police have warned residents to lock their vehicles and homes to discourage opportunistic young thieves. At times, that advice appears to be falling on deaf ears. 

Keys left in Madison cars make job easier for thieves, many of whom are teens
Crime
breaking top story

Keys left in Madison cars make job easier for thieves, many of whom are teens

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"Stolen cars -- when recovered -- often have been damaged and many smell of pot, so on several levels people have been victimized."

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics