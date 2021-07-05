Two dead in separate shootings in Madison over holiday weekend

Two people are dead after two separate shootings on consecutive nights over the holiday weekend in Madison, police said.

A 31-year-old woman shot early Sunday morning on the city's Far East Side has died, police reported Monday evening, and a 23-year-old man was shot and killed on the Southwest Side early Monday morning. Authorities have not yet released their names.

A person of interest in the woman's death has been taken into custody in another state, according to police, although they would not say which one. Police believe the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Police did not report having any suspects or people in custody in connection with the Monday homicide.

The killings are Madison's second and third homicides of the year and come as the city has been experiencing a sharp increase in the number of shots-fired calls during the past 18 months. The city saw 10 homicides last year.

The female victim was found after police responded to a report of gunfire at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Onsgard Road, Lt. Paul Bauman said in a report. Officers found the woman with a gunshot wound and began life-saving measures until she could be taken to a local hospital, he said.