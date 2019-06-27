Two Dane County men have been charged with drug dealing, by a federal grand jury in Madison.
Cortez Jackson, 39, Sun Prairie, and Van Williamson, 42, Madison, are accused of conspiring to distribute heroin laced with fentanyl, and cocaine, from February to June 6.
The indictments against the two were handed down on Wednesday.
Jackson is being charged with eight counts of distributing a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, with cocaine distribution included in three of those counts, and one count also involved the distribution of of 40 grams or more of the mixture.
Williamson is being charged with one count of distributing heroin and fentanyl and cocaine, and one count of distributing cocaine.
If convicted, each face a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 40 years on the charges alleging 40 grams of heroin and fentanyl being distributed, and up to 20 years on the other distribution charges.
Two women charged with suffocating, beating girl to death in Iowa County
Two Mineral Point women have been charged with reckless homicide in the death of a 13-year-old girl in their care last year, according to the Iowa County District Attorney’s Office.
Laurie D. Barry, 50, and Alexis E. Barry, 27, were watching Selah Kaden on May 31, 2018, when the Sheriff’s Office said they killed her by beating and smothering her at their home in the town of Mineral Point, according to the criminal complaint filed in Iowa County Circuit Court.
iSTOCK PHOTO
Rastafarian church leader ordered to trial after unusual preliminary hearing
One of two men charged earlier this month with selling marijuana from a Downtown Madison Rastafarian “church” was ordered to stand trial Tuesday after an unusual preliminary hearing in which the man took the witness stand in his own defense despite warnings from the judge that his statements could be used against him by prosecutors.
At first, Dane County Circuit Judge William Hanrahan seemed content to patiently counteract legal assertions made by Jesse R. Schworck, 39, of Stoughton, some of which were rooted in conventional law, while others had a flavor of sovereign citizen law, which seeks to operate outside the established legal system.
DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Wisconsin Dells man arrested for alleged 12th drunken driving offense
A Wisconsin Dells man seen driving erratically in Richland Center was stopped by police and arrested for his alleged 12th operating while intoxicated offense.
Taylor White Eagle, 56, was taken to the Richland County Jail and held on $25,000 cash bond, the Sheriff's Office said.
Richland County Sheriff's Office
Man took off pants, underwear to wash at laundromat, Madison police say
Washing clothes at the laundromat is normal, but if it means taking off your pants and underwear, you stand the chance of getting arrested.
That's what happened to Thomas Hilsenhoff Monday afternoon when he was arrested for public indecency at a Downtown laundromat, Madison police said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Intoxicated woman attacked 2 Downtown, made threats to officers upon arrest, Madison police say
A Madison woman who allegedly punched two other women Downtown Friday afternoon also allegedly threatened arresting officers.
Pamela Vaughn, 55, was taken into custody and tentatively charged with two counts of battery and threats to a law enforcement officer, Madison police said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Police dog finds suspect hiding in dumpster, Madison police say
A Madison man involved in a fight early Sunday morning ran from police through Downtown streets, getting arrested after police dog Bowie tracked him to a dumpster, the man hiding inside.
Stephon Buckingham, 20, was tentatively charged with resisting arrest, along with being arrested on multiple outstanding warrants for burglary, theft, and bail jumping.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Fond du Lac County man arrested in Middleton for alleged 4th OWI
A Fond du Lac County man stopped by police early Sunday morning for driving all over the road was arrested for his alleged fourth operating while intoxicated offense.
Aaron Roffers, 36, Ashford, was taken into custody at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday after being stopped by a Middleton police officer on Century Avenue in Middleton.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Gun found in car, Madison man arrested, police say
A Madison man with a history of felony convictions was arrested Sunday afternoon for allegedly having a loaded gun in his car.
Andre Banks, 36, was also ticketed for possession of marijuana, Madison police said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Janesville man allegedly burglarized 3 apartments in same building, police say
A Janesville man arrested early Monday morning after police responded to a burglary call is believed to have taken items from three apartments in the same building.
Hunter Jass, 19, was tentatively charged with three counts of burglary, three counts of theft and resisting an officer, Janesville police said.
Janesville Police Department
Teen auto theft suspects could be responsible for many area crimes, Madison police say
Two teens arrested in Madison Thursday night are being linked to numerous crimes in the area, including auto theft, burglary, gun violence and thefts from cars.
Alonte Kingcade, 17, Waunakee, and Damariyah Muhammad, 17, Fitchburg, were taken into custody on Madison's West Side at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Women fought police Downtown, one officer injured, another spit on, Madison police say
A police officer was slightly injured and another was spit on while trying to break up a fight involving three women Wednesday night in Downtown Madison.
The three arrested were Lacreesha Anderson (shown), Shacole Burks and Nicole Ashford.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Police dog tracked auto theft suspect for half-mile, suspect arrested, Madison police say
Police dog Falko was successful during a long track early Thursday morning, finding an auto theft suspect after going through woods, yards, and parking lots on the Far East Side.
Jontrae Larsen, 17, Madison, was tentatively charged with resisting and obstructing, Madison police said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Oregon man charged with reckless homicide for 2018 overdose death
An Oregon man was charged Friday with first-degree reckless homicide after police said he provided fentanyl-laced heroin that caused the death of another person in September.
Nicholas J. Carroll, 39, also faces an amphetamine delivery charge related to the same alleged transaction in which he sold heroin to a person identified in a criminal complaint only by initials, and whose gender and age also were not specified in the complaint, which was filed Friday in Dane County Circuit Court.
Man charged with shooting family cat to death in Madison home
A Madison man was charged Thursday with animal cruelty after police said he admitted he shot and killed the family cat in April because his girlfriend is allergic to cats and because he had tripped over the cat.
But a daughter of Peter K. Stern, 51, told police that she thinks her father killed the cat, Tinkerbell, to show her what he is capable of doing and graphically described doing it because he knew it would be traumatic for her to hear about it, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Man pleads guilty to taking 14-year-old girl from Tennessee to Madison for sex
A Madison man who pleaded guilty Wednesday to bringing a 14-year-old girl from Tennessee to his home for sex had discussed sex with her in earlier online conversations and had sex with her as soon as they arrived at his home, a federal prosecutor said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Pfluger said at a plea hearing Wednesday for Bryan Rogers, 31, that Rogers and the girl had conversations via Facebook about sex while professing their love for one another, but said during those conversations that sex would be illegal because of their ages.
Dane County Jail
Madison man and woman arrested after possible shots fired incident in Middleton
Cesar Rivera-Luna (left), 28, and Shyla Femrite, 28, were both arrested on tentative charges of carrying a concealed weapon, according to police. Femrite was also tentatively charged with obstructing an officer.
