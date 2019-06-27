Scales of Justice
Two Dane County men have been charged with drug dealing, by a federal grand jury in Madison.

Cortez Jackson, 39, Sun Prairie, and Van Williamson, 42, Madison, are accused of conspiring to distribute heroin laced with fentanyl, and cocaine, from February to June 6.

The indictments against the two were handed down on Wednesday.

Jackson is being charged with eight counts of distributing a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, with cocaine distribution included in three of those counts, and one count also involved the distribution of of 40 grams or more of the mixture.

Williamson is being charged with one count of distributing heroin and fentanyl and cocaine, and one count of distributing cocaine.

If convicted, each face a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 40 years on the charges alleging 40 grams of heroin and fentanyl being distributed, and up to 20 years on the other distribution charges.

