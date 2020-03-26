Two Dane County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19, six still in quarantine with fevers

The Dane County Jail has been taking action to reduce the chances that COVID-19 will take hold in the jail. The jail's population stood Thursday at 549 inmates in the county's three facilities -- the Ferris Center, the Public Safety Building and the City-County Building. On March 10, the jail's population was 746.

Another 74 people are on GPS monitoring at home.

The jail said the eight who presented with fevers were placed in segregation cells at the Public Safety Building. The testing for COVID-19 is being coordinated by jail medical staff, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said. The other nine are being housed in a dormitory in the jail.

The reports of two positive cases and others with symptoms comes as lawyers for several inmates in jail awaiting trials because they can't post cash bail have filed motions to have them released over fears surrounding the respiratory disease.

Three state Department of Corrections employees have been found to be infected with COVID-19, including two who work in prisons.