Two charged with homicide in Far West Side shooting, two others also face charges

According to the complaint:

Kimeionta Stanley told police he was driving his Audi SUV with his cousin Kairen, his other cousin Eggleston and another person named "Don Don." He said he went to Flower Lane because Jeffrey Briggs owed Eggleston money. When they arrived he let out all of his passengers, then continued further down Flower Lane to pick up Jeffrey Briggs.

He said he's known Jeffrey Briggs for years and trusts him. He said Jeffrey got into the front passenger seat and his brother, Javion, got into the back seat. Kimeionta Stanley drove them back to where Eggleston was. When Eggleston saw Jeffrey Briggs in the front passenger seat he walked up and opened the front passenger door and started shooting, Kimeionta Stanley said. He said Jeffrey Briggs shot back at Eggleston and believes he hit him. He also thought Jeffrey Briggs had been shot, but he was not.

Kimeionta Stanley said he then saw Javion Briggs start shooting, but by then he was ducking down and didn't see much. The Briggs brothers got out of the vehicle, with Javion Briggs still shooting.

