Two charged with entering State Street stores during riot; police say one also looted at East Towne

Encarnacion has no adult criminal record and was allowed to be summoned to court rather than be arrested. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 6.

According to the complaint against Engelhart:

An August employee, who lives on State Street and had taken part in protests earlier in the day, saw the shop was being looted and tried to stop it. He said as he grabbed one of the looters to throw him out of the store, he was "mobbed" by a group who began to punch him until he went in and out of consciousness. He was taken to UW Hospital for treatment. Using footage from television news and city street cameras, police said they identified one of the attackers as Engelhart.

Engelhart was also recognized by a former school resource officer as having been a student at East High School, and another officer said he is a suspect in a separate credit card fraud case police had been working on. That officer said Engelhart was wearing the same jacket on State Street and at East Towne as he was seen wearing in a surveillance video that's part of the fraud case.

According to the complaint against Encarnacion: