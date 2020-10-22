Two charged with battery in Reindahl Park beating, but not with causing victim's death

Bell and Henry were both charged with being a party to substantial battery, both as repeat offenders. The maximum sentence for substantial battery is 3½ years of combined prison and extended supervision, but because both have prior felony convictions, the repeat offender enhancer would add four more years to the penalty.

Assistant District Attorney Will Davis sought bail of $50,000 for Bell and Henry. But without a charge directly related to Flood's death, Court Commission Brian Asmus instead set bail at $5,000. Both men are also in jail on state Department of Corrections holds.

According to the complaint:

Police were called to Reindahl Park the morning of Sept. 13 after Flood's body was found not far from a tent encampment at the park for homeless residents. Flood had been staying in a room at the nearby Comfort Inn and someone in that room told police Flood had left about 2 p.m. the day before with another man.

Henry's girlfriend told police she and Henry live in a tent at Reindahl Park. She said she and Flood had smoked crack together and that Henry had become upset she was smoking crack with another man.