Two charged with battery for attack during protest that injured state Sen. Tim Carpenter

He said someone grabbed at his phone while another slapped it out of his hands. He said he was then punched and fell to the ground. After he fell, Carpenter said, he felt several more punches and one or two kicks, then the attack stopped.

Carpenter said he was trying to tell the group who he was and that he supports peaceful protest. Some questioned him about what was in his trunk, so he said he popped open his trunk with his key fob to show them nothing was there.

Eventually, Carpenter got his phone and glasses back. He turned down an ambulance to a hospital and stayed at the Capitol until the early morning hours, when he drove home.

A witness who wished to remain anonymous told police she could identify O'Reilly with 75% certainty as the woman on the video Carpenter took. She said she had several sessions with O'Reilly, who was her physical therapist.

O'Reilly used to work elsewhere but now has a physical therapy practice with her mother, according to the practice's website.

Another person called police to identify O'Reilly as a physical therapist. That person said O'Reilly had deleted a lot of her social media since the alleged assault. Another anonymous caller also told police he or she recognized O'Reilly.