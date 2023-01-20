Two charged with attempted homicide of unborn child for attack on pregnant Madison woman

A Madison woman and her aunt were charged Friday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child after a pregnant woman told police the two beat and kicked her to try to end her pregnancy in November.

"I don't want you to have his baby," the complaint states Brittany L. Holsten told the woman during the attack on Nov. 30 in the 300 block of Kent Lane on Madison's South Side.

The complaint alleges that while she was down on the ground, the pregnant woman also heard Holsten tell the other woman, Cynthia M. Dominguez, "Kick her in the stomach! Kick her in the stomach!"

The complaint states Holsten is the niece of Dominguez.

The pregnant woman sustained numerous scrapes and bruises, but the fetus survived the attack and doctors said it was "moving around great" and had a heartbeat, the complaint states. But the pregnant woman's doctor told police last month that being repeatedly kicked could have caused the death of the unborn child.

According to court records, following the attack the woman sought and was granted a restraining order against Holsten, writing that she was afraid of her.

Holsten, 27, of Madison, is being sought on a warrant. Dominguez, 25, of Wisconsin Dells, appeared in Dane County Circuit Court on Friday where she was ordered jailed on $50,000 bail.

The attempted homicide charge carries a maximum sentence of 60 years of combined prison and extended supervision.

Unrelated to Wisconsin's abortion statute, state law has long made it a crime to cause the death of an unborn child under various circumstances.

According to the complaint:

The 21-year-old woman was 14 weeks pregnant with a child whose father is in a relationship with Holsten. He and Holsten also have a child together. She said that on the morning of Nov. 30, she was walking to her car in the parking lot of her apartment building when she saw Holsten hiding behind her car. She said Holsten emerged and punched her as she was about to open her car door.

Soon, a second woman later identified as Dominguez joined the attack and they pulled the pregnant woman to the ground where she believes she was struck about 50 times. She said she was kicked 20 to 30 times, mostly in her stomach.

The woman said the attack happened amid months of threatening text messages from Holsten, one of which said in part, "If I hear you bring up my name one more time I will be at your apartment door, no police or no one will stop me."

In a Facebook message, Holsten also wrote to the woman, "Girl don't keep a baby a man don't want that's goofy (expletive)." She also wrote, "Get rid of that baby my man don't even want anything to do with you."

Location data from cellphone records indicated Holsten was in "very close proximity" to the woman's home around the time of the attack.

Dominguez was identified by the woman after she looked through Holsten's friends list on Facebook. Interviewed in jail on Wednesday, Dominguez agreed that around the time of the attack she had posted a comment on Snapchat saying, "Now y'all know not (to) talk about my niece," but claimed it was in reference to a dispute between Holsten and the family of her child's father.

