Two men were charged Monday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting a man in the face earlier this month on Madison's Southeast Side.
Joshua T. Dean, 20, and Marquis M. Maier, 19, who are said in a criminal complaint to be cousins, were charged for the July 10 shooting of a 19-year-old man on Great Gray Drive, near Owl Creek Drive, that left the teen with five gunshot wounds, including two to his face.
The criminal complaint, filed in Dane County Circuit Court, states that doctors at St. Mary's Hospital told police that the man "had life-threatening injuries, he could have died without medical attention."
Witnesses described Dean as the one who fired the gunshots into an SUV that the teen was seated in, while Maier was described as being with Dean, according to the complaint. He was charged with being a party to attempted homicide.
One person who spoke to police said that Maier told him after the shooting that he and his cousin had "past disagreements" with the teen.
No court dates have been set for Dean, who is in the Dane County Jail for a suspected probation violation. Maier appeared in court Monday where he was jailed on $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing for Maier was set for Aug. 1.
Maier also faces four counts of bail jumping, while Dean is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
According to the complaint:
The teen was driven by friends to St. Mary's about 12:25 p.m. on July 10, where doctors told police he had been shot twice in the face, once in the right arm once in the torso and once in the right hip. Two bullets were recovered from him during surgery.
A witness told police he was hanging out on Great Gray Drive with two others, including the eventual shooting victim, when an SUV with darkened windows parked and two occupants got out. He said he and the two others each got into their own vehicles to drive off when he heard gunshots and saw the shooter run up to passenger side of the SUV driven by the victim.
After the shooter and his accomplice walked off, the witness said the teen got out of his vehicle and fell to the ground.
A confidential informant later identified the shooter and accomplice as Dean and Maier and chose them from photo arrays.
Another person contacted police to tell investigators that on July 10, he suddenly received a Facebook message from Maier, whom he barely knows, asking for a ride. He picked up Maier near Great Gray Drive and dropped him off near the Wendy's restaurant on Stoughton Road.
During the ride, he told police, Maier told him that "me and my cousin just shot some dude" and that he didn't think the victim survived. He said he thinks Maier called him because his Snapchat location put him near Maier.
The victim later told investigators that the man who shot him "walked off the porch like he was walking up to the street," then started firing when he got halfway to the victim's car. He told police he thought he was going to be murdered.