Two Madison men were indicted Wednesday in federal court on charges of robbing four financial institutions on Madison's North and Far East sides in September.
Ramon Howard, 36, and Antonio Rowe, 30, are charged in an indictment with robbing a credit union and a bank together, and also separately robbing a bank and another credit union, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Each faces up to 20 years in prison for the robberies each is convicted of committing.
The indictment alleges that together Rowe and Howard robbed the Associated Bank, 4402 East Towne Blvd., on Sept. 13, and UW Credit Union, 1422 Northport Drive, on Sept. 26. It also alleges that on Sept. 10, Rowe robbed BMO Harris Bank, 1202 N. Sherman Ave., and that Howard robbed Summit Credit Union, 1799 Thierer Road, on Sept. 16.
In a separate, unrelated federal indictment, Stanley Griffin, 26, of Madison, was charged Wednesday with the July 9 armed robbery of the US Bank, 6401 Cottage Grove Road. He was also charged with brandishing a firearm during the robbery.
If convicted, Griffin faces up to 25 years in prison on the armed robbery charge, and a mandatory minimum additional seven years on the gun brandishing charge, by law to be served consecutively.
Griffin was originally charged in August for the robbery in Dane County Circuit Court, but that could be dismissed with the filing of the federal indictment.