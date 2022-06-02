Two charged in Penn Park Memorial Day melee; police say more arrests possible

Two people have been charged and more arrests are possible in a Memorial Day melee at a South Side Madison park that started with a dispute between two preteen or teenage girls and left a bystander with a dislocated shoulder, bitten finger and other injuries, according to court documents.

Zytasia N. Davis-Nururdin, 17, of Middleton, is charged with felony substantial battery with the use of a dangerous weapon for allegedly hitting a 13-year-old girl in the head with a bat during the fighting at Penn Park, 2101 Fisher St., just after 4 p.m.

The grandmother of the girl hit in the head, Pamela Morris, 54, of Madison, is charged with misdemeanor battery for allegedly being one of three women who beat up a 39-year-old woman who tried to record some of the fighting on her phone, according to a criminal complaint.

Morris and Davis-Nururdin are also charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct for their roles in the fighting that involved multiple adults and children and sent at least four people to the hospital, according to the complaint and Madison police reports. Police said they used pepper spray to break up one of the fights and the call drew more than 20 officers from three agencies.

A man who lives near the park and whose wife suffered the dislocated shoulder, bitten finger and other injuries said the scene was "pure pandemonium." He asked that his name not be used for fear of retaliation.

"This is not extremely abnormal," he said of violence at the park, but Monday's incident was "one of the most chaotic, traumatic things I've ever seen in my life."

He said his wife had been trying to film the fighting when the phone was knocked out of her hand and she was attacked. He said he, his 21-year-old stepson and his father-in-law, who is in his late 50s, were also attacked after they tried to protect his wife and break up the fighting. He said his stepson needed treatment in a hospital intensive care unit for bleeding on the brain but is recovering.

According to the criminal complaint:

Davis-Nururdin said she and several of her cousins drove to the park so that one of her cousins, known as "Goddess," who is between 12 and 14 years old, could fight another girl described in the complaint as between 12 and 14 years old and as "Goddess"' "archnemesis."

When they arrived, people swarmed the car saying they shouldn't be there and attacking them. Davis-Nururdin eventually grabbed a bat kept in the car and started swinging it, ultimately hitting a girl who had to be taken to the hospital.

After that and after police had arrived, a second fight broke out involving Morris and in which the 39-year-old was attacked.

Two other people were issued citations for their involvement in the incident, police said. Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer did not immediately respond to an email Thursday requesting their names. Police said an investigation into the incident continues.

Morris and Davis-Nururdin were booked and released on their own recognizance.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.