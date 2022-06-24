Two charged in Dane County with kidnapping man who was later shot to death near Portage

Three Madison residents who already face homicide charges in Columbia County for a man's shooting death were also charged Friday in Dane County, two of them with kidnapping the man before his death.

Jesse J. Freiberg, 28, and Laura M. Johnson, 38, were each charged with kidnapping Manuel M. Martinez, 68, of Madison, and taking him to the Portage area. They were also charged with attempted armed robbery.

The third person, Jakenya J. Patty, 21, was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, for allegedly trying to run over Freiberg with Martinez's SUV during an argument on Williamson Street on June 15, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.

Last week, Freiberg, Johnson and Patty were charged with being parties to first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of Martinez, whose body was found near a road west of Portage. A criminal complaint filed in Columbia County Circuit Court states Freiberg told police he shot Martinez at the urging of Johnson and Patty, after Martinez had tried to escape from them.

Freiberg and Johnson were jailed on $250,000 bail after appearing in court Friday, while Patty's bail was set at $150,000.

According to the complaint filed Friday:

Police were called to Few and Williamson streets early on June 15 for a couple fighting. An officer spotted a Jeep Patriot go onto a sidewalk toward a man, picking up speed. The man, later identified as Freiberg, narrowly missed being struck, but the Jeep struck a home in the 400 block of South Ingersoll Street.

The driver, Patty, was arrested but told police Frieberg had tried to kill someone the night before. At her direction, police found a bag in the Jeep that contained a gun.

Patty told police about being at the apartment of a friend of Freiberg's, later identified as Johnson, at Porchlight in the 300 block of North Brooks Street. There was a man at the apartment, later identified as Martinez, and Johnson was demanding money she said he owed her. Patty told police Johnson beat the man "half to death."

Martinez, tied up, was driven in his own SUV while Johnson burned him, Patty told police.

Freiberg was found by police after the Williamson Street incident, said he didn't know where he and Patty got the Jeep, but said they are homeless and had been sleeping in it.

Investigating the possible kidnapping of Martinez, police spoke with a woman at the Porchlight apartments who said that a few days earlier she had been woken up about 3:30 a.m. by a woman, likely Johnson, who was yelling, "Give me my drugs! Give me my money!"

When the woman opened her apartment door, she told police, she saw Johnson in the hall, holding a man in a chokehold, trying to drag him back into her apartment. She said Johnson was also stabbing the man with a box cutter. She said his blood was "all over the place."

The woman said she didn't call police because she was terrified of Johnson.

The woman said she saw Johnson drag the man toward the elevator, yelling, "does someone want to make $200?" She also heard Johnson yelling for someone to grab the man's wallet.

Interviewed by police, Patty also described the attack on Martinez at Johnson's apartment. She said Johnson was hitting the man with a metal bar and demanding money from him.

Later, after she and Freiberg had tried to leave, they ended up going with Johnson and Martinez to use Martinez's debit card. Patty drove Martinez's Jeep, while Johnson was in the back seat with Martinez. At one point, she said, they stopped for gas, and Johnson went through all of the cards in Martinez's wallet. He continued to tell Johnson he didn't have any money.

Johnson said they were going to drive around until Martinez gave her some money. Patty, now in the passenger seat while Freiberg drove, said she tried to calm Johnson down. She said Johnson grabbed Freiberg's gun from his backpack. Later, Martinez tried to get the gun away from Johnson, Patty said, and begged her not to shoot him.

During the struggle, Johnson dropped the gun on the floor and Freiberg grabbed it and put it on his lap. They ended up in Portage, Patty said, then went down a gravel road until they ended up near a ditch with water in it.

They got Martinez out of the car, Patty told police, and Johnson told Martinez, "Since you're not going to give me what I'm asking, I'm going to off your (expletive)."

Patty told police she was in the Jeep, while Johnson, Martinez and Freiberg were outside. She heard Johnson continuing to yell at Martinez, then she heard a gunshot. She said she saw Martinez trying to go into the water, as Johnson shined her cellphone light on him. She said Freiberg then fired the gun.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.