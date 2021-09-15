 Skip to main content
Two burglars evade police after high-speed chase in Columbia County, authorities say
alert top story

Two burglars are at large and another is in custody after a home break-in turned into a high-speed chase in Columbia County in the early hours of Wednesday, authorities said. 

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

The chase began after a Columbia County Sheriff's deputy found a vehicle with its lights off, motor running and a pistol in the front seat in the town of West Point's Selwood subdivision just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sheriff Roger Brandner said in a statement.

Deputies learned that three suspects were burglarizing homes in the area, and one suspect fled in a stolen GMC Sierra pickup truck as law enforcement arrived to the scene, Brandner said. 

After a high-speed chase, a Lodi Police Officer took out the truck with spikes in the area of Highway 60 near Gastrow Road, but the driver fled on foot and was not located. Another vehicle was reported stolen at 8:30 a.m. miles from where the driver was last scene.

Deputies did arrest one suspect in the subdivision, Cecelia Goldsberry, 19, of Madison, for being a party to burglary, theft, operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and possession of marijuana, Brandner said.

The third burglary was not located. Deputies also found two handguns at the scene. 

The sheriff asked anyone with information to contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 608-742-4166. 

