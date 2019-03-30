A vehicle stopped for speeding on the Beltline led to the arrest of two men on alleged drug charges.
Devonte Gifford, 27, and Tramaine Green, 32, both of Madison, were arrested at about 12:45 a.m. Friday on Olin Avenue after a Monona police officer clocked them at over 100 mph on the westbound Beltline at the Yahara River, police said.
Gifford was tentatively charged with possession of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver ecstasy, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and obstructing.
Green was tentatively charged with possession of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver ecstasy, and speeding.
The Monona officer saw the vehicle speeding and attempted to get it to pull over, but the vehicle exited the Beltline at John Nolen Drive and eventually pulled over on Olin Avenue.
Monona police said Green, who was driving the vehicle, claimed people in an SUV had been chasing them and firing a paintball gun at their vehicle.
"A search of the vehicle revealed a large quantity, over 40 grams, of marijuana, as well as ecstasy and cocaine," said Monona Police Chief Walter Ostrenga.
Deputies at the Dane County Jail found both suspects allegedly had more drugs in their personal possession.
Monona police were assisted in the incident by town of Madison police and Dane County deputies.