Two people have been arrested in the shooting of a man Sunday morning on Madison's West Side, with all three people knowing each other.
Richard Adams, 37, Madison, and Nicole Nelson, 36, Madison, were arrested in connection with the shooting of a 56-year-old Madison man outside an apartment complex in the 600 block of Sawyer Terrace, Madison police said.
Adams was tentatively charged with first-degree reckless injury causing great bodily harm, possession of a firearm by a felon, and bail jumping.
Nelson was tentatively charged with being party to the crime of first-degree reckless injury.
"Both (Adams and Nelson) know the victim and the violence followed an argument outside of the apartment complex," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The victim was visiting someone in the apartment complex and has just left the building when the confrontation ensued.
"Witnesses provided officers with good information on the suspects, including a vehicle description, and that led to their apprehension on Collins Court," DeSpain said.
None of the three live in the area where the shooting took place.
The victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.