Two people have been arrested in the violent attack against a woman last week, including the woman being swung so hard into a van's windshield the glass cracked.
Randy Bond, 34, and Tyreena King, 28, both of Madison, were each tentatively charged with substantial battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property, Madison police said.
They are two of three suspects allegedly involved in the battery of the 45-year-old Madison woman out on the street at the intersection of East Johnson Street and North Dickinson Street Wednesday afternoon. The third suspect, a woman, is still at large.
This is the third time Bond has been arrested by Madison police in the past seven months.
He was arrested in January for allegedly choking a woman during a robbery, and in September for allegedly pointing a gun at a man.