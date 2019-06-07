Sun Prairie police have arrested two men suspected of causing more than $30,000 in damage to the city's volunteer fire department training facility, as well as more than $65,000 in damage to two other properties last year.
Samuel R. Keuler and Riley P. Frentzel, both 21 and both of Sun Prairie, are tentatively charged with four counts of felony criminal damage to property and three counts of burglary to a building or dwelling.
Surveillance footage shows damage to the training facilities at 200 Park St. occurred on May 10 and May 15.
Police said the two also damaged park slides and buildings at the Sun Prairie Aquatic Center, 920 Linnerud Drive, in September, causing more than $15,000 in damage.
Police said they also damaged the construction site for Full Mile Brewing Co. at 132 Market St. last fall. Damage there consisted of broken piping and walls and was estimated at $50,000.