Two arrested in Oregon with guns and drugs after possible links to targeted shooting attempt

Two men were arrested for parole violations after Fitchburg police searched a residence with links to a failed targeted shooting attempt, police said.
Alexander Jefferson-Cooper, 28, and Zendel Rolack, 24, were arrested by Dane County authorities and a SWAT team on the 200 block of North Alpine Parkway in Oregon around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Fitchburg Police Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a statement.
Authorities found multiple firearms and drugs during the search, and the two men were taken to the Dane County jail on state warrants for violating their parole, Hartwick said. Rolack also had an extraditable felony warrant out of Minnesota.
Police zeroed in on Jefferson-Cooper and Rolack through an investigation into gunfire that damaged an apartment and unoccupied vehicle on the 2300 block of Post Road on Sept. 29.
Though charges have not been issued for that incident, the owner of the unoccupied vehicle is thought to be the intended target of the shooting, Hartwick said.
The ATF is working alongside the Fitchburg police on the investigation.