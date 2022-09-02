Two arrested for death of 11-month-old who overdosed on fentanyl, Madison police say

Two people were arrested on Friday in connection to the death of their 11-month-old child who overdosed on fentanyl and morphine last year, Madison police said.

Derrick T. Hawkins, 25, and Kelsey E. Kindschy, 32, both of Madison, face tentative charges of neglecting a child by exposure to drugs, said Officer Hunt Lisko, a spokesperson for Madison police.

The 11-month died at a local hospital on June 20, 2021, prompting an investigation by the Madison police.

In collaboration with the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, authorities determined that the child had died from a drug overdose allegedly cause by neglect from its parents.

During the investigation, evidence was collected from the family's home at the 3500 block of Home Avenue.

Hawkins has been in custody at the Dane County Jail since April on a slew of charges including strangulation, victim intimidation, battery and disorderly conduct.

Hawkins and Kindschy were taken to the Dane County Jail and charges are pending against them from the Dane County District Attorney's Office.