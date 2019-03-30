Two teens were arrested Thursday night in Janesville after one allegedly robbed a sandwich shop at gunpoint while the other drove the getaway car.
Tyler Kjell, 17, was tentatively charged with armed robbery and felony bail jumping, and Kortae Valadez, 18, was tentatively charged with party to the crime of armed robbery, Janesville police said.
The robbery happened at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday at Subway, 1929 Center Ave.
"A single male dressed all in black entered the store, displayed a firearm and demanded money," said Sgt. Jimmy Holford. "He fled with an undisclosed amount of currency."
An officer heading to the scene saw a vehicle speeding on South Jackson Street, with the vehicle making several quick turns to try to get away from the squad car, but the officer caught up to the vehicle in the 1000 block of Jerome Avenue.
"A passenger in the vehicle identified as Tyler Kjell was found to have the exact clothing as the robbery suspect," Holford said.
A search turned up a backpack with a real-looking BB gun and cash inside.
A third person in the car was released without being charged, pending further investigation.
