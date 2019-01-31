Try 1 month for 99¢
Fitchburg Police squad car
Fitchburg Police Department

Two people were arrested late Wednesday night in Fitchburg, after they allegedly stole tools at a construction site for Habitat for Humanity.

Andrew Lambert, 30, Madison, and Alyssa Clayton, 25, Stoughton, were taken into custody when a Fitchburg officer made a traffic stop on their vehicle.

Both were tentatively charged with burglary and possession of burglary tools, and Clayton also is facing a possession of drug paraphernalia charge.

Police got a report of someone breaking into a Habitat for Humanity construction trailer near the intersection of Equity and Unity lanes, with an officer seeing a vehicle leaving the scene.

Police allegedly found over $1,000 in construction tools owned by Habitat for Humanity inside the suspects' vehicle.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

