A Janesville man who had been sentenced twice before to federal prison after committing bank robberies in Madison was charged Friday with robbing a Downtown bank two weeks ago.

Richard L. Chapman, 65, who had served sentences of nearly six years and nearly 16 years after bank robbery convictions in U.S. District Court in 1996 and 2003, is charged with robbing the Park Bank, 33 E. Main St., on Capitol Square, on Feb. 3.

A criminal complaint states someone later identified as Chapman walked into the bank wearing "all black from head to toe" and carrying a Culver's fast food bag that he kept one of his hands in, implying that he was armed. He initially asked to have a check cashed, the complaint states, then handed the teller a note informing her that the bank was being robbed and that he had a gun.

Chapman was jailed on $10,000 bail after appearing in court Friday.

According to the complaint:

Police tracked the robber's movements after he left the bank and found his clothing buried in a snowbank outside the parking structure at the state Investment Board building, 121 E. Wilson St. In the pocket of a jacket was a note with a name and phone number written on it.

Police contacted the person whose name was on the note, and she said the man who had taken her phone number was the person in a surveillance photo police showed her that depicted the robber.

That person later called Dodge County authorities asking them to pass more information to Madison police -- that the man she initially identified as "Robert" had called her and was trying to get to Beaver Dam.

The day after the robbery, an officer who was on another call at The Beacon, 615 E. Washington Ave., noticed someone who looked like the bank robbery suspect. Staff at the Beacon said the man's name was Richard Chapman.

When police approached him he lied about his name. He tried to run and shut himself in a bathroom, where he was arrested.

In a leather bag Chapman had left behind when he ran police found the Culver's bag, which contained items including the holdup note and some "practice" notes.

When Chapman was taken to jail he became physically uncooperative and spit in the face of an officer.

A second man, AJ Washington, was found by police who were looking for a vehicle with Arkansas plates as part of the robbery investigation. Washington, 42, of Madison, told police Chapman had been in his car, but said he didn't know until after it happened that Chapman had robbed a bank.

Washington, who maintained he didn't help Chapman with the robbery, also had some of the cash that was taken from the bank in his car. He is charged with harboring or aiding a felon and receiving stolen property. He was released on a signature bond after appearing in court.

In 1996, Chapman was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for robbing Home Savings, which was at 2 S. Carroll St., also on the Square. During his sentencing then, U.S. District Judge Barbara Crabb noted she had also sentenced Chapman in 1989 for dealing LSD.

In 2003, Chapman was sentenced to 188 months in federal prison for robbing three banks in Madison over a nine-day span in 2001. Chapman was still on parole at the time he committed those robberies.

Chapman's federal supervised release was revoked in 2019 and he was sent back to prison, according to federal court records. In January 2022, after his release again in 2021, federal authorities recommended revoking Chapman's supervision again for drug use, but a judge declined to do so.

Phil Hands: A year of hanging out in Mendota Marsh