TV sets stolen in burglary of Southwest Side apartment, Madison police say

TV sets were stolen in a burglary of a Southwest Side apartment on Monday morning, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to an apartment in the 4600 block of Atticus Way around 9:30 a.m. Monday after a woman reported that she left town for the weekend and returned to find her apartment had been entered, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Two TV sets were missing from the apartment, Fryer said, adding that the incident remains under investigation.

