TSA finds loaded handgun in carry-on at Dane County Regional Airport

The Transportation Security Administration said it found a loaded handgun Tuesday in a person's carry-on luggage at the Dane County Regional Airport, the second gun found at the airport this month.

“This was a very good catch on the part of our officers at a time when we are seeing an increase in travel volume,” Wisconsin TSA Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay said in a statement. "It’s disturbing that we’ve seen two guns stopped at (security) checkpoints this month."

A TSA officer saw the gun while the person's luggage was going through the X-ray machine at the security checkpoint around 4:20 a.m. The Dane County Sheriff's Office was alerted.

The traveler, who is from La Crosse, had a concealed carry permit. Lendvay said the person made a "a careless and costly mistake." The person's identity was not released.

TSA may fine the traveler up to $13,910. A first time offense of bringing a loaded handgun into a security checkpoint at the airport typically results in a fine of $4,100, the TSA said.

The other loaded handgun found this month was also located during a routine security screening. A TSA officer spotted it on the X-ray machine around 5 a.m. on April 4. That person, a Wonewoc resident who had a concealed carry permit, could face the same penalties.

Travelers can bring guns with them on planes if they are unloaded, in a locked hardback case inside of a checked bag and packed separately from ammunition. Travelers also need to declare the firearms at the check-in counter for their airline.

In 2021, a total of seven firearms were found at the airport, TSA said.

