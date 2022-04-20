 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TSA finds loaded handgun in carry-on at Dane County Regional Airport

Dane County Regional Airport

The Dane County Regional Airport is located on Madison's East Side.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The Transportation Security Administration said it found a loaded handgun Tuesday in a person's carry-on luggage at the Dane County Regional Airport, the second gun found at the airport this month. 

“This was a very good catch on the part of our officers at a time when we are seeing an increase in travel volume,” Wisconsin TSA Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay said in a statement. "It’s disturbing that we’ve seen two guns stopped at (security) checkpoints this month."  

handgun.jpg

The Transportation Security Administration found this loaded handgun in a traveler's carry-on luggage early Tuesday morning. 

A TSA officer saw the gun while the person's luggage was going through the X-ray machine at the security checkpoint around 4:20 a.m. The Dane County Sheriff's Office was alerted. 

The traveler, who is from La Crosse, had a concealed carry permit. Lendvay said the person made a "a careless and costly mistake." The person's identity was not released. 

TSA may fine the traveler up to $13,910. A first time offense of bringing a loaded handgun into a security checkpoint at the airport typically results in a fine of $4,100, the TSA said. 

People are also reading…

The other loaded handgun found this month was also located during a routine security screening. A TSA officer spotted it on the X-ray machine around 5 a.m. on April 4. That person, a Wonewoc resident who had a concealed carry permit, could face the same penalties. 

Travelers can bring guns with them on planes if they are unloaded, in a locked hardback case inside of a checked bag and packed separately from ammunition. Travelers also need to declare the firearms at the check-in counter for their airline. 

In 2021, a total of seven firearms were found at the airport, TSA said. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics