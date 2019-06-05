The Transportation Security Administration found a gun loaded with three rounds during a security screening Monday at the Dane County Regional Airport.
According to TSA, the Dane County Sheriff's Office interviewed the man who had the weapon and took the weapon, which was a 0.25-caliber firearm. The gun was discovered during an X-ray screening.
It is up to law enforcement whether the incident will result in any criminal charges for the man, TSA said.
But TSA will review the violation and can charge a civil penalty of up to $13,333. Whether or not the gun was loaded factors into determining how much would be charged, the agency said.
In a statement, TSA Wisconsin Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay said firearms can be taken on planes in checked bags if the airline is notified and the weapon is properly stored in a locked, hard-sided container.
The weapon was the second firearm found at the Dane County airport this year, according to TSA. In 2018, TSA found four guns at security checkpoints.
"Firearms detected at TSA security checkpoints cause significant operational disruptions for our Transportation Security Officers, supporting law enforcement officials and the traveling public," Lendvay said.