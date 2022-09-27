Trucker 'knew' he hit a person, judge says, and orders a year in jail

A Sun Prairie man will spend a year in jail for fleeing the scene of a pedestrian crash in DeForest last year that left an 18-year-old woman with a constellation of severe injuries that confined her to a hospital bed for about a month.

"I don't have any excuse for having driven off," Eric L. Schroder, 55, told Circuit Judge Ellen Berz. "I relive the accident every night."

Schroder pleaded guilty on Aug. 1 to hit and run causing great bodily harm for the Oct. 11 crash involving the semi-trailer truck he was driving on Highway V in DeForest. He was sentenced Tuesday by Berz to five years of probation, with a year in jail as one of the conditions of his probation.

Berz said she did not believe that Schroder, a lifelong truck driver with no prior criminal record, poses a threat to public safety and so she rejected a recommendation by Assistant District Attorney Frank Remington to sentence Schroder to three years in prison.

Instead, she told Schroder he had failed to live up to one of the biggest responsibilities he would face in his life by not stopping at the scene of the crash and calling 911, especially given that the woman he had struck had bleeding on her brain that could have been fatal without immediate care.

Fortunately, the woman's parents, who had gone out looking for her, spotted her lying in the darkened street in the headlights of their car.

"But for her parents finding her," Berz said, "we could be sitting here with a much more serious offense."

What happened to cause the crash is not known exactly. The area was dark and it was raining that night. Remington said Schroder was not charged with causing the crash, only leaving the scene.

A criminal complaint states that Schroder was identified as having struck the woman after police received a tip from a woman who worked at the trucking company where Schroder worked. She said he failed to show up for work, and when contacted said he had struck a deer. But if that had happened, the former co-worker told police, it should have been reported immediately.

Contacted by police, Schroder claimed to have not seen anyone, then claimed he hit a deer. Berz said Schroder's initial denial of striking anyone showed "consciousness of guilt."

"If you thought you had hit a deer you would have said so, but you didn't," Berz said. "You may have hoped and wished and prayed that what you hit was a deer, I have no doubt about that. No matter how you tried to convince yourself, you knew you hit a person."

It was only after he was confronted by police with evidence left behind at the scene that Schroder admitted hitting the woman, who he said was walking in the road. He said he got scared, drove to his car and went home, the complaint states.

In addition to bleeding on her brain, the woman sustained skull and spinal fractures, fractures to her face and nose, a broken leg, fractured ribs and lacerations to her spleen, liver and kidney.

Her parents said in court Tuesday that in addition to a month in the hospital, she has been through extensive rehabilitation and continues to recover. She graduated from high school despite missing the entire first semester of her senior year, they told Berz.