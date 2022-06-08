Truck driver finds body near highway in southern Dane County, authorities say

A truck driver found a body along a highway in southern Dane County Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office has opened a death investigation after the trucker reported seeing a body off Highway MM just south of Highway A near the town of Rutland around 5 p.m., said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer.
Highway MM will be shut down for several hours while authorities investigate, Schaffer said.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who lives in the area to report anything they’ve seen in the last 24 hours that might be related to the death, Schaffer said. Deputies are currently canvassing the area for camera footage, she added.
Authorities asked anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 608-284-6900.
