Truck driver faces homicide trial in Madison woman's death in Nebraska interstate crash

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A trial has been scheduled for a Utah truck driver accused in the Nebraska crash death of a Madison woman.

Hall County District Court records say Peterson Black, 37, of Taylorsville, Utah, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to vehicular homicide while under the influence alcohol, refusal to take a breath test and to making in improper U-turn. Jury selection is set to begin June 15 for a trial in Grand Island.

Court records say Black was under the influence of alcohol on Jan. 5 while driving his big rig west on Interstate 80, about 4 miles southwest of Grand Island. Black lost control of his truck and it ran across the median into the eastbound lanes, where an oncoming small sport utility vehicle went under the tank trailer he was hauling, the Hall County Sheriff's Department said.

The SUV driver, William Niedermeier, 72, of Madison, was taken to a Grand Island hospital. His wife, 72-year-old Mary Niedermeier, died at the scene, the department said.

