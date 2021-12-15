Triple fatal crash caused by speeding driver who ran red light, Madison police say

A triple fatal crash on the East Side on Tuesday morning was caused by a speeding driver who ran a red light and T-boned another vehicle, Madison police reported Wednesday morning.
The crash, which also injured another person, happened around 9:20 a.m. at the intersection of Cottage Grove Road and Cottage Court, near the eastern on-off ramps with South Stoughton Road and Dairyland Family Restaurant, 716 Cottage Grove Road, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.
The driver of a gray sedan was traveling west on Cottage Grove Road at a high rate of speed when it ran a red light and T-boned a black SUV, Fryer said in a statement.
The drivers of both vehicles and a passenger in the black SUV died as a result of the crash, while a passenger in the sedan was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Fryer said.
Two of the people died at the scene and the third after being taken to a hospital, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.
The Wisconsin State Patrol also assisted in the response and investigation, Fryer said.
The names of those involved have not been released.
