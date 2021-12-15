 Skip to main content
Triple fatal crash caused by speeding driver who ran red light, Madison police say
Triple fatal crash caused by speeding driver who ran red light, Madison police say

AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Three people were killed and one person injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on Cottage Grove Road near the Stoughton Road interchange in Madison.

 

A triple fatal crash on the East Side on Tuesday morning was caused by a speeding driver who ran a red light and T-boned another vehicle, Madison police reported Wednesday morning.

The crash, which also injured another person, happened around 9:20 a.m. at the intersection of Cottage Grove Road and Cottage Court, near the eastern on-off ramps with South Stoughton Road and Dairyland Family Restaurant, 716 Cottage Grove Road, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.





The driver of a gray sedan was traveling west on Cottage Grove Road at a high rate of speed when it ran a red light and T-boned a black SUV, Fryer said in a statement.

The drivers of both vehicles and a passenger in the black SUV died as a result of the crash, while a passenger in the sedan was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Fryer said.





Two of the people died at the scene and the third after being taken to a hospital, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

The Wisconsin State Patrol also assisted in the response and investigation, Fryer said.





The names of those involved have not been released.

