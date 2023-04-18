It took years for a woman to say that at ages 11 and 12, she was sexually assaulted by a trusted soccer coach, and disclosure was a slowly unfolding process.

"He was like family to me," said the woman, now 22, as she testified Tuesday during the first day of the sexual assault trial of Daniel Gildea, 39, who was one of a number of British soccer coaches who came to the U.S. to coach youth soccer.

"I didn't know how to feel," she said. "He was a big brother. As I got older, my feelings became more negative toward him than when I was younger."

Gildea, now of Round Rock, Texas, was charged with repeated sexual assault of a child for a series of incidents reported by the woman, which she said may number more than 20, during one-on-one training sessions with Gildea while she was a preteen. She alleges that during warmup stretches, all of them outdoors at soccer fields in Oregon, he touched her inappropriately beneath her athletic shorts.

The charge was filed in 2021, several years after the alleged victim had started to disclose to friends in 2017, when she was 17 years old, that Gildea had assaulted her years earlier. But even then, she testified, she didn't understand the magnitude of what she was disclosing.

She said she didn't want law enforcement to become involved early on because she didn't want more people to know about it. Eventually, in 2018, she reported the assaults to police.

Gildea's lawyer, Chris Van Wagner, pointed out that in the meantime, the woman had continued to have warm text message conversations with Gildea, telling him in messages that she hoped to see him again, and said to him in a message in 2017, "Hey big bro, miss you like crazy."

During his opening statement, Van Wagner told the jury that it would find the woman's statements and actions to be contradictory. He said there would be no evidence that any assaults happened, "just words."

There were no witnesses to what the woman said happened, Van Wagner said, despite allegations that the assaults happened in wide-open spaces outdoors, at parks where people could be nearby.

The woman testified she and Gildea were alone and far away from others at those times, and the contact during the assaults was very brief.

The trial is scheduled to last through Thursday.

After opening statements by Van Wagner and Assistant District Attorney John Rice, the woman was the first witness called, and her testimony lasted for several hours.

She testified she began playing club soccer with the Oregon Enforcers at age 9, and that Gildea was her coach for four years. A British citizen, he was in the U.S. as part of a program that placed British soccer coaches with American teams.

The woman, who went on to play Division 1 college soccer, said she was a good player even then, and Gildea made her better. She said he gave her attention that other girls didn't get, including the one-on-one sessions at soccer fields and in the backyard of her home.

After a knee injury during a skiing accident, she testified, Gildea added an injury prevention component to their workouts, which included stretching. It was during that stretching, she said, that the assaults occurred. During them, she said, Gildea didn't react as if anything significant was happening, and not knowing how to react, neither did she.

"I froze," she said.

She later blocked the assaults by wearing leggings under her shorts or sweatpants over them.

On cross-examination, Van Wagner questioned the woman about the number of times she believed the incidents happened, why nobody saw them, who drove her to the soccer fields before they happened, who picked her up afterward and why that person would not have seen anything.

He also took her through text conversations she had with friends around the time she told them of the assaults. In one message it appeared she said Gildea had undressed her, which she now says did not happen. In another, she told a friend she remembered everything "except him sexually abusing me."

Questioned later by Rice about that message, she said, "I do remember the sexual abuse."