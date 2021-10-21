Trial ordered in State Street arrest, judge agrees to lower bail

At Thursday's preliminary hearing, held solely to determine whether there is probable cause that a felony was committed, Officer Edward McKinley testified he was at his squad car across State Street from Mondays bar around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 10 when he saw other officers chasing Richardson.

As he ran to cut off Richardson's path, another officer tackled Richardson. When Richardson was down, McKinley testified, he saw that Richardson had a gun in his hand and that it was aimed momentarily in McKinley's direction. He said he wasn't sure whether the aim was willful or not.

McKinley said he briefly considered drawing his own weapon but instead charged at Richardson to get the gun away from him. During a struggle, he testified, he saw Richardson try to pull back the slide on the gun to put a bullet into its chamber, and while he and Richardson both had their hands on the gun, it fired. McKinley testified Richardson's hand was on the trigger, while McKinley's was on another part of the gun.

Asked by Woodard to clarify that Richardson had his hand on the gun and made it go off, McKinley responded, "yes."

McKinley also said he saw the muzzle flash and felt the gun kick under his hand.