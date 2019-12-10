Trial ordered for man charged in North Side shooting homicide

One of two men charged with having a role in the shooting death of a Sun Prairie man on Madison's North Side in September was ordered to stand trial Tuesday after a preliminary hearing.
Dane County Circuit Judge Rhonda Lanford said there was ample evidence to find probable cause that Leearthur L. Taylor, 33, took part in the Sept. 28 shooting death of Malik J. Moss, 19, outside the Ridgecrest Apartments on Northport Drive.
Taylor was not the man who fired the shots that killed Moss, police say. But Madison police Detective Lisa Fahrenbruch testified that after looking at surveillance video showing the shooting, it appeared Taylor stood by with either a shotgun or a rifle as Larence G. Thomas, 37, shot Moss several times with a handgun, then pointed it toward Moss after he was down.
She testified a shotgun was later found on a nearby street. When Taylor spoke to police after his arrest, Fahrenbruch said, he said the shotgun was not loaded.
Taylor is charged with being a party to first-degree intentional homicide. Deputy District Attorney Matthew Moeser said there was more than enough evidence to find that as Taylor held the long gun, he was ready and able to assist Thomas should it have become necessary, and that is all that's needed for Taylor to be charged as being a party to the crime.
Taylor's lawyer, John Smerlinski, conceded the evidence presented at the hearing was sufficient to order a trial for Taylor.
A preliminary hearing for Thomas is scheduled for Jan. 7.
Lanford was a last-minute substitution for Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell, who recused himself from the hearing. In addition to being a judge, Mitchell is a church pastor and said he presided at Moss' funeral.
Moss' death was the second of only two homicides in Madison so far in 2019.
A criminal complaint states a woman saw her son fighting with Moss, then said her brother, Thomas, shot Moss and ran off. Fahrenbruch testified that on the video she could see Thomas fire a gun several times, then saw Moss try to run away, falling behind a car that blocked the camera's view of him. She said Thomas then appeared to stand over Moss with his gun.
Thomas ran away, Fahrenbruch testified, then Moss managed to get up and stagger to a grassy area, where he fell.
Taylor was arrested in Madison on Oct. 1, while Thomas was arrested a few weeks later in Mississippi.