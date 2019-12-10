Trial ordered for man charged in North Side shooting homicide

One of two men charged with having a role in the shooting death of a Sun Prairie man on Madison's North Side in September was ordered to stand trial Tuesday after a preliminary hearing.

Dane County Circuit Judge Rhonda Lanford said there was ample evidence to find probable cause that Leearthur L. Taylor, 33, took part in the Sept. 28 shooting death of Malik J. Moss, 19, outside the Ridgecrest Apartments on Northport Drive.

Taylor was not the man who fired the shots that killed Moss, police say. But Madison police Detective Lisa Fahrenbruch testified that after looking at surveillance video showing the shooting, it appeared Taylor stood by with either a shotgun or a rifle as Larence G. Thomas, 37, shot Moss several times with a handgun, then pointed it toward Moss after he was down.

She testified a shotgun was later found on a nearby street. When Taylor spoke to police after his arrest, Fahrenbruch said, he said the shotgun was not loaded.