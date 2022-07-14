Trial ordered for man charged in hit-and-run death of jogger near Oregon

A Brooklyn man charged last week with the vehicular hit-and-run death of an Oregon man who was jogging along a rural road was ordered to stand trial Thursday after a preliminary hearing.

Timothy W. Pritchett, 38, also pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, which include hit-and-run resulting in death and homicide by negligent driving, both for the death of Logan Gueths, 30, whose body was found June 8 near the intersection of Highways MM and A in the town of Oregon.

A criminal complaint filed last week alleges Pritchett admitted he "maybe" was using FaceTime to talk with someone on his cellphone when the crash occurred. Investigators also found that a van Pritchett was driving had sustained damage, and that Pritchett had gotten the windshield replaced in Rockford, Illinois, within days of the crash.

An autopsy found Gueths died from blunt force trauma to the head, torso and extremities, according to the complaint.

Pritchett was ordered to stand trial by Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn after testimony by three Dane County Sheriff's Office detectives.

According to the complaint:

On June 8, shortly after 5 p.m., a semitrailer truck driver found Gueths' body in the ditch along the side of the road. Investigators found vehicle parts scattered nearby.

A roommate of Gueths told a sheriff's detective that Gueths had left for a run about 9 p.m. the night before and did not return.

Searching a part number found on one of the pieces left in the road, investigators found it was from the passenger side front corner marker light lens of a Chevrolet Express van, made between 1996 and 2002.

After the sheriff's office issued a press release asking for help finding a possible vehicle of interest, it received a tip about a dark-colored van parked at a garage on Douglas Drive in Brooklyn. Detective George Mayerhofer visited the home and left his business card after getting no answer at the front door, and on June 10 he received a call from Pritchett.

"If this is regarding the incident around my house, I've been pulled over multiple times already," Pritchett said on the voicemail. "There's no damage on my vehicle. You're welcome to see it."

The next morning, Pritchett called to say he was coming to the police station. In a phone conversation with Mayerhofer, Pritchett said he thought he had hit a deer on Highway MM the night of June 7, after leaving work in Rockford. He said he thought he hit the deer between 9:40 and 10 p.m.

Pritchett said when he struck the deer he stopped and looked around but didn't see anything. He picked up a mirror that had come off the van and left. Pritchett agreed to come to the Public Safety Building in Madison to speak to Mayerhofer. When he arrived for the interview, investigators noticed damage in the area near a plastic light cover like the one found at the crash scene.

During an interview, Pritchett said he had also had his windshield replaced at Rockford Auto Glass in Rockford.

The van, which was towed from the Public Safety Building parking lot, also carried what investigators described as a strong odor of spray paint and had what appeared to be spray paint on the front passenger side.

Visiting Rockford Auto Glass, detectives were shown the old windshield from Pritchett's van, with damage that it had sustained in the crash. A technician who had done the work said the damage was a "bowling ball" size compression on the passenger side, with some other damage on the driver's side.

Investigators also looked at data from Pritchett's cellphone and found that its camera had been on and connected to FaceTime between 9:32 and 9:37 p.m. on June 7, which investigators believe, based on other data recovered from the phone, is the time period that the crash occurred.

Asked who he was speaking with by FaceTime, Pritchett said it was someone called "Fussy" in Washington. He said he didn't remember whether he was using FaceTime when the crash occurred, but after being asked several times added that he was "maybe" on FaceTime during the crash.