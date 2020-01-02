Trial ordered for Madison man in drug deal robbery that turned into homicide

A Madison man charged in the shooting death of an 18-year-old Dodgeville man last month was ordered to stand trial Thursday after a preliminary hearing.

Marcus T. Hamilton, 20, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the shooting death of Gunnar T.G. Holum on Dec. 14. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Spruce Street on Madison’s Near West Side.

Hamilton is also charged with four counts of attempted armed robbery and four counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, along with felony bail jumping.

Madison police Detective Adam Kneubuhler testified another man, Brandon Hernandez, told police he drove Hamilton to and from Spruce Street that day but did not know Hamilton was going to rob anyone. Kneubuhler said witnesses, including friends of Holum who were in the car with him, told police that Hamilton, who was supposed to sell them marijuana, got into the backseat of Holum’s car, but pulled out a gun and demanded money from everyone.

