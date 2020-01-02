Trial ordered for Madison man in drug deal robbery that turned into homicide

A Madison man charged in the shooting death of an 18-year-old Dodgeville man last month was ordered to stand trial Thursday after a preliminary hearing.
Marcus T. Hamilton, 20, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the shooting death of Gunnar T.G. Holum on Dec. 14. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Spruce Street on Madison’s Near West Side.
Hamilton is also charged with four counts of attempted armed robbery and four counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, along with felony bail jumping.
Fatal shooting after drug deal turned into robbery attempt brings reckless homicide charge, DA decides
Madison police Detective Adam Kneubuhler testified another man, Brandon Hernandez, told police he drove Hamilton to and from Spruce Street that day but did not know Hamilton was going to rob anyone. Kneubuhler said witnesses, including friends of Holum who were in the car with him, told police that Hamilton, who was supposed to sell them marijuana, got into the backseat of Holum’s car, but pulled out a gun and demanded money from everyone.
You have free articles remaining.
Hamilton was kicked from the car after pistol-whipping one of the people in it, Kneubuhler said witnesses told police, and the car sped off. But as it did, he said, a man later identified by the car’s occupants as Hamilton fired two shots. One of the shots went through the back of the driver’s seat, striking Holum’s heart before exiting his body and lodging in the steering wheel.
A second shot lodged in the back bumper, on the driver’s side, Kneubuhler said.
Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn ordered Hamilton to stand trial on the charges after finding there is probable cause that he committed a felony. Hamilton will enter pleas to the charges at a later date. He remains in jail on $250,000 bail.
Hernandez, 18, of Madison, who is charged with harboring or aiding a felon, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday and pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Near West Side homicide, school incidents top recent notable crimes in Madison area